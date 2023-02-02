Balochistan to mark 'Kashmir Day' with enthusiasm on Feb 5

Like other parts of the country 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' would also be observed across the Balochistan province in a befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to highlight the atrocities of the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' would also be observed across the Balochistan province in a befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to highlight the atrocities of the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rallies and seminars, functions and debates would be organized by the government of Balochistan, district administrations, political parties, religious organizations, Balochistan's prominent tribes and civil society in different parts of the province.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said in a tweet that 'Kashmir Day' would be celebrated with enthusiasm in all parts of Balochistan on February 5, to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

"Like every year we will organize Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. Rallies, functions, debates and other activities will be organised in almost 100 tehsil headquarters," he added.

To mark the day, main function would be held at Quetta in solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

Leader of Balochistan Awami Party Mir Ramen Mohammad Hasni in strong terms condemned the silence of the world's major powers over Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in the IIOJK.

He called upon the international community to play its due role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the wishes of Kashmiri people and the UN's resolutions.

He urged the international organizations to take possible measures to stop the Indian brutalities in IIOJK by the occupational forces.

"The fascist government of India is involved in barbarity, cruelty and inhuman acts in the IIOJK," he said and warned that Indian government was playing with fire that has dire consequences.

The BAP leader termed the Kashmir resistance movement as a legitimate one and reiterated that people of Balochistan stood united for the just cause of people of Kashmir.

"Time has come for the Modi government to leave the illegally occupied land of Kashmir as people of Kashmir are witnessing their cruelties for decades and it must be ended immediately", he said.

He maintained that "like other parts of the country, people of Balochistan also stood united expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.