UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Mark 'Kashmir Day' With Enthusiasm On Feb 5

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Balochistan to mark 'Kashmir Day' with enthusiasm on Feb 5

Like other parts of the country 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' would also be observed across the Balochistan province in a befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to highlight the atrocities of the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' would also be observed across the Balochistan province in a befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to highlight the atrocities of the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rallies and seminars, functions and debates would be organized by the government of Balochistan, district administrations, political parties, religious organizations, Balochistan's prominent tribes and civil society in different parts of the province.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said in a tweet that 'Kashmir Day' would be celebrated with enthusiasm in all parts of Balochistan on February 5, to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

"Like every year we will organize Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. Rallies, functions, debates and other activities will be organised in almost 100 tehsil headquarters," he added.

To mark the day, main function would be held at Quetta in solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

Leader of Balochistan Awami Party Mir Ramen Mohammad Hasni in strong terms condemned the silence of the world's major powers over Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in the IIOJK.

He called upon the international community to play its due role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the wishes of Kashmiri people and the UN's resolutions.

He urged the international organizations to take possible measures to stop the Indian brutalities in IIOJK by the occupational forces.

"The fascist government of India is involved in barbarity, cruelty and inhuman acts in the IIOJK," he said and warned that Indian government was playing with fire that has dire consequences.

The BAP leader termed the Kashmir resistance movement as a legitimate one and reiterated that people of Balochistan stood united for the just cause of people of Kashmir.

"Time has come for the Modi government to leave the illegally occupied land of Kashmir as people of Kashmir are witnessing their cruelties for decades and it must be ended immediately", he said.

He maintained that "like other parts of the country, people of Balochistan also stood united expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Resolution Fire Balochistan World Quetta United Nations Civil Society Jammu February All Government

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power P ..

PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant

6 minutes ago
 Record Shell profit on soaring energy prices spark ..

Record Shell profit on soaring energy prices sparks outrage

43 seconds ago
 Pashinyan Says Russia Key Security Partner of Arme ..

Pashinyan Says Russia Key Security Partner of Armenia

44 seconds ago
 ADU, 5ire collaborate to advance blockchain educat ..

ADU, 5ire collaborate to advance blockchain education and research

56 minutes ago
 European Central Bank hikes rates again, says to ' ..

European Central Bank hikes rates again, says to 'stay course'

44 minutes ago
 TVET Leaders Forum 2023 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

TVET Leaders Forum 2023 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.