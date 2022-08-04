UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Balochistan to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Women Development Department Balochistan Mah Jabeen Sheeran on Thursday said that Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir will be celebrated across the country including Balochistan on August 5 against Indian brutality and aggression in occupied Kashmir.

"India's move to change the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is sheer violation of UN Security Council resolutions on disputed territories," she said while talking to APP here.

Parliamentary Secretary Women Development Department Balochistan deplored that on August 5, 2019; the Modi government changed the legal status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and started a new era of oppression on innocent Kashmiris.

"The Constitution of India included two main articles on Kashmir, Article 370 which gave special status to the Occupied State and under Article 35A it was clarified who is a permanent citizen of Occupied Kashmir and who can buy land," She further said draconian laws has created structures that obstruct the rule of law, impede accountability and jeopardize the right to redress for victims of human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's illegal occupation of Occupied Kashmir has turned into the biggest humanitarian crisis and tragedy of the century, which also describes the indifference of the international community," she maintained.

The Fascist Modi government will have to be held accountable at every forum.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Century Balochistan United Nations Jammu Buy August Women Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

9 minutes ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

17 minutes ago
 Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

2 hours ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.