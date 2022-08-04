Balochistan to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Women Development Department Balochistan Mah Jabeen Sheeran on Thursday said that Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir will be celebrated across the country including Balochistan on August 5 against Indian brutality and aggression in occupied Kashmir.

"India's move to change the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is sheer violation of UN Security Council resolutions on disputed territories," she said while talking to APP here.

Parliamentary Secretary Women Development Department Balochistan deplored that on August 5, 2019; the Modi government changed the legal status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and started a new era of oppression on innocent Kashmiris.

"The Constitution of India included two main articles on Kashmir, Article 370 which gave special status to the Occupied State and under Article 35A it was clarified who is a permanent citizen of Occupied Kashmir and who can buy land," She further said draconian laws has created structures that obstruct the rule of law, impede accountability and jeopardize the right to redress for victims of human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's illegal occupation of Occupied Kashmir has turned into the biggest humanitarian crisis and tragedy of the century, which also describes the indifference of the international community," she maintained.

The Fascist Modi government will have to be held accountable at every forum.