Balochistan to observe a day of mourning on February 8

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Balochistan government had announced to observe a day of mourning on Saturday, February 8, 2025, following the sad demise of Prince Shah Karim Al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV.

Expressing deep sorrow and condolences on behalf of the people and government of Balochistan, the announcement states that the national flag of Pakistan will fly at half-mast across the province on the day of the funeral.

This gesture was a mark of respect and tribute to the late His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan.