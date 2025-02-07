Balochistan To Observe A Day Of Mourning On February 8
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Balochistan government had announced to observe a day of mourning on Saturday, February 8, 2025, following the sad demise of Prince Shah Karim Al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV.
Expressing deep sorrow and condolences on behalf of the people and government of Balochistan, the announcement states that the national flag of Pakistan will fly at half-mast across the province on the day of the funeral.
This gesture was a mark of respect and tribute to the late His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan.
Recent Stories
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan to observe a day of mourning on February 86 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident6 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff Bangladesh calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza6 minutes ago
-
3 cops among 5 held for impersonating FIA officials16 minutes ago
-
LHC summons CTO Lahore over poor traffic management16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 criminals16 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail for Bushra Bibi till Feb 1716 minutes ago
-
9th multinational maritime exercise AMAN - 2025 kicks off26 minutes ago
-
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism33 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University holds seminar, walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris36 minutes ago
-
Rubaba terms Quetta Food Festival an excellent opportunity for business professionals, women in food ..36 minutes ago
-
Girl kidnapping attempt foiled in Raiwind36 minutes ago