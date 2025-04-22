Balochistan To Organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony On April 23
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 09:43 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Department of Culture, Tourism, and Archaeology, Balochistan Tuesday all set to organize the prestigious Allama Iqbal Provincial Literary Awards ceremony on April 23, (Wednesday).
The event aims to honor distinguished literary figures who have made outstanding contributions to the field of literature.
The ceremony is intended to celebrate literary creativity and acknowledge the efforts of writers across the province. The Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Mir Zarin Magsi is expected to grace the event as Chief Guest.
A large gathering of authors, literary figures, and individuals from the fine arts community from across Balochistan is expected to attend the ceremony. Organizers hope that the ceremony will not only mark a significant milestone in the province's literary society but also inspire the younger generation to engage more deeply with literature.
This initiative reflects the government's continued commitment to promoting cultural and literary development in the region.
