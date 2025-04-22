Open Menu

Balochistan To Organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony On April 23

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 09:43 PM

Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23

The Department of Culture, Tourism, and Archaeology, Balochistan Tuesday all set to organize the prestigious Allama Iqbal Provincial Literary Awards ceremony on April 23, (Wednesday)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Department of Culture, Tourism, and Archaeology, Balochistan Tuesday all set to organize the prestigious Allama Iqbal Provincial Literary Awards ceremony on April 23, (Wednesday).

The event aims to honor distinguished literary figures who have made outstanding contributions to the field of literature.

The ceremony is intended to celebrate literary creativity and acknowledge the efforts of writers across the province. The Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Mir Zarin Magsi is expected to grace the event as Chief Guest.

A large gathering of authors, literary figures, and individuals from the fine arts community from across Balochistan is expected to attend the ceremony. Organizers hope that the ceremony will not only mark a significant milestone in the province's literary society but also inspire the younger generation to engage more deeply with literature.

This initiative reflects the government's continued commitment to promoting cultural and literary development in the region.

Recent Stories

ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ra ..

ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial managemen ..

CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system

2 minutes ago
 Workshop on climate-resilient urban development he ..

Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation cal ..

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awar ..

Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23

2 minutes ago
 6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

3 minutes ago
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

7 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

7 minutes ago
 By-election schedule announced for PP-52

By-election schedule announced for PP-52

7 minutes ago
 CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boos ..

CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export

7 minutes ago
 Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP ..

Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti

7 minutes ago
 CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in ..

CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan