Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib is set to present a budget surpassing Rs800 billion.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) Balochistan is due to reveal its provincial budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 21.

According to sources, over Rs100 billion will be earmarked for education, and Rs61 billion will be allocated for health. Employee salaries will see an increase in line with the Federal government’s guidelines.

The Balochistan Assembly session will commence at 4 pm today.

In preparation for this event, a provincial cabinet meeting to discuss budget details is also scheduled for the same day.

The Finance Department has indicated that the budget session will span from June 21 to 29.

Alongside the main budget presentation, the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year will also be introduced and approved during this session.

The bebate on the proposed budget for the upcoming financial year is set to start on June 24.

The Finance Department anticipated thorough discussions between government and opposition members, culminating in the final approval of the budget.