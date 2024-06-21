Open Menu

Balochistan To Present Budget For FY 2024-25 Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2024 | 11:53 AM

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib is set to present a budget surpassing Rs800 billion.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) Balochistan is due to reveal its provincial budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 21.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib is set to present a budget surpassing Rs800 billion.

According to sources, over Rs100 billion will be earmarked for education, and Rs61 billion will be allocated for health. Employee salaries will see an increase in line with the Federal government’s guidelines.

The Balochistan Assembly session will commence at 4 pm today.

In preparation for this event, a provincial cabinet meeting to discuss budget details is also scheduled for the same day.

The Finance Department has indicated that the budget session will span from June 21 to 29.

Alongside the main budget presentation, the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year will also be introduced and approved during this session.

The bebate on the proposed budget for the upcoming financial year is set to start on June 24.

The Finance Department anticipated thorough discussions between government and opposition members, culminating in the final approval of the budget.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Education Budget Same June Event From Government Cabinet Billion Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

3 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

12 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

12 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

12 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

12 hours ago
DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

12 hours ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

12 hours ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

12 hours ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

12 hours ago
 Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient fun ..

Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..

12 hours ago
 ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients du ..

ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan