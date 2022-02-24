Balochistan to preserve 1,000 acres Chilghoza forest in Sherani District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Forest Department under the flagship Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project has geared up efforts to preserve 1000 acres Chilghoza forests located in the Sherani district with the aim to enhance forest cover and improve livelihoods through increasing productivity.

Balochistan, a land rich with minerals and fruits, has large number of forests bearing Chilghoza at the Suleiman Mountain Range of Zhob and Sherani districts. The steep mountainous terrain of the area with arid ecology provides suitable climatic and topographical conditions for the growth of 'Chilghoza' plants.

Koh-i-Suleiman reserve of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contains one of the world's largest chilghoza forests sprawling over 58,000 acres, a Balochistan Forest Department official told APP.

The government has also planned to plant more chilghoza or pine forests and would distribute saplings of indigenous chilghoza plants among local communities in the targeted area of the province, he added.

In addition, he said apart from imparting knowledge about proper planting techniques the forest staff would also promote awareness among local communities on the importance of forests to control tree cutting.

He said that the Sherani area is blessed with chilghoza forests which are the major source of livelihood for the local communities and need to conserve these forests by providing alternative option for fuel and fodder.

He said the government would assist in plantation of 'chilghoza' and make an effort to make it a part of process of "Plant for Pakistan" drive under TBTTP project.

He said the authorities would make efforts to strengthen the regulatory body and sustainable management of chilghoza forests.

He said the identification and realization of issues related to forest degradation, high value of chilgoza would help to contribute towards improving food security, livelihoods of the communities which were involved in growing chilghoza business at the same time.

"It will also help promote value chain development for generating sustainable income for local communities from the chilghoza pine products," he added.

Baz Gul, a social worker, told that this was good initiative by forest department which would save the chilgoza trees that were the only source of income of the locals.

He underlined that the chilghoza forests were under constant pressure due to unshackled timber mafia, and increase in population coupled with lack of alternate fuel resources for livelihood.

He said the chilghoza was famous for quality timber for which its trees were harvested along with producing good quality nuts.