Balochistan to provide health card to 1.875 mln families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan government on Tuesday announced to launch Balochistan Health Card facility with the cost of Rs 5.914 billion to provide health cover upto Rs. one million each to around 1.875 million families of the province.

The programme would be expanded across the province in the next phase to ensure the best health care facilities to the masses, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

The government has also planned to construct 33 new Basic Health Units (BHUs) in each district of the province, he said.

In addition, 33 existing BHUs across the province would be upgraded to the status of Rural Health Centres (RHCs).

The Balochistan government would also establish District Headquarter (DHQs) hospitals in five district districts including Sohbatpur, Sherani. , Barkhan, Duki and Dera Allahyar.

The government has announced many development projects in health sector including establishment of hostels in Bolan Medical Complex at Quetta, expansion of Children Hospital Quetta, and other projects.

Two billion rupees would be spent in the next financial year under the initiative of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund to ensure the best health care facilities to poor who were suffering from chronic diseases, he said.

A sum of Rs 100 million has been earmarked in the financial year 2021-22 for the construction of residential compounds for doctors in seven districts of the province with a total cost of Rs 700 million.

In the financial year 2021-22, around 750 new posts would be created in the health sector to ensure provision of treatment quality in the province.

The government has been spent around Rs 1.761 billion on the establishment of Medical Colleges in Turbat, Loralai and Khuzdar, however, Rs 12.104 billion was the total cost of the projects.

The Balochistan government is establishing Emergency Response centers along side with highways of the province with estimated cost of Rs 3.921 billion, adding, Rs. 787 million had been issued while Rs 717.640 million has earmarked in the FY 2021-22.

Rs 44.694 billion was allocated for development of health sector in the budget FY 2021-22 while Rs 11.884 billion for its non- development expenditures.