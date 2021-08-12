UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Regularizes 1493 GPE Teachers: Shahwani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Balochistan cabinet has approved regularization of 1493 teachers working on contract basis under the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

In a tweet on Thursday, Spokesperson Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said a summery would be issued on the regularization of the teachers in education department.

