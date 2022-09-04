UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Reopen Educational Institutions From September 5

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Balochistan to reopen educational institutions from September 5

QUETTA, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Government of Balochistan has decided to reopen all educational institutions of the province from September 5 (Monday).

Balochistan's Minister for education Naseebullah Marri announce through a statement issued on Saturday.

The statement said that all schools and colleges will reopen from September 5 which were closed for two weeks amid heavy rainfall and flood in most parts of the province.

Naseebullah Marri said that the decision to open schools in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts, which are severely affected by floods, would be taken later.

The schools and colleges of Balochistan were closed on August 22 for one week due to heavy rains and floods in the province.

The government was extended the period of closer of educational institutions for another period of another one week.

