Balochistan to set up BHUs, RHUs at every Tehsil level

Balochistan government has planned to establish Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHUs) at every Tehsil of the province with the cost of one billion rupees to ensure best health care facilities to the masses on their doorsteps

First time in its history, Balochistan government has made record initiatives for revamping the health sector with huge allocations, an official of the Balochistan government said that while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

Construction of 50 and 100 beds hospitals in Kalat, Chaman, Ghaus Abad and Khuda Badan areas of the province at a cost of Rs 400 million has also under process, he added.

The plan of a mobile health unit at a cost of Rs 70 million has also under consideration to facilitate the poor patients in the remote areas of the province, said the official.

He said that the provincial government has been allocating special funds for cancer patients and assistance in buying of stunts for heart disease patients.

In order to transfer maximum authorities to grass root level, the government has released more than Rs 2.3 billion for the provision of medicine, disposable items for all districts, however the government is working to revamp 48 rural health centres to provide basic health facilities to the residents of far flung areas of the province on their door step.

He said that all possible steps were being taken for the development and upgradation of District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals in 16 districts of the province.

He said the government was striving hard to bring all less developed areas at par with the developed ones.

Balochistan government has initiated work on the construction of a modern hospital in Gwadar and housing scheme for doctors with the estimated cost of Rs 50 million to ensure health facilities to the residents of the area.

The official said sophisticated machinery worth Rs 180 million would be purchased for the trauma centres at district hospital Khuzdar,Bolan Medical Complex Quetta and Shaikh Zayed Hospital. Thoracic surgery unit and new OPD is under construction in fatima Jinnah medical hospital, he added.

He assured that all pending schemes would be completed within due course of time for which funds have been released by the provincial government.

The plan for construction of reference laboratory at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Quetta was in process and that would be the first kind of laboratory for diagnosing serious diseases as well as Congo virus and others, he informed.

Similarly, the dialysis centres would be established at 18 districts of the province at a cost of Rs one billion for each and the vacancies would be created for the required staff.

Likewise, Rs 500 million would be spent for the development and renovation of the government hospitals in 16 districts of the province.

He said the government has increased the allocation of Rs 718 to Rs 950 million for the provision of medicines in public hospitals of the province.

The Provincial government was taking various steps to ensure presence of concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospitals of all far-flung areas of the province, he noted.

