UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Set Up Culture And Tourism Offices At Divisional Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:13 PM

Balochistan to set up culture and tourism offices at divisional headquarters

Balochistan government planning to set up culture and tourism offices at divisional headquarters, in line with the promotion of culture and tourism in the province

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government planning to set up culture and tourism offices at divisional headquarters, in line with the promotion of culture and tourism in the province.

A feasibility study would be prepared to establish Art and Cultural Complexes at a cost of Rs 50 million with an aim at acquainting the people with history, rich culture and heritage of the province.

According to source, sign boards containing guidance for tourists should be installed on major highways.

Balochistan had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities and there was a dire need to have constructive approach for exploring the hidden and obscure beauty of the province, the source said.

The Balochistan government would organize cultural events and competitions in various fields related to art to attract tourists and boost the sector, he said.

The government was working to prepare the master plan of Ziarat and Shuban Valley tourism sites where the projects of exploring the natural beauty had been taken up by the government as both were the main tourist spots in the province.

The government has making all out efforts to protect and preserve the historical civilization of the province, which would attract million of local and foreign tourists, the source said.

The rest houses and hotels should be registered and licensed for the development and promotion of the tourism in the province.

"The master planning was being made for promotion of tourism in the province. The work was underway for the establishment of Beach Model Parks at Gadani, Kundmlir, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar", the source said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Gwadar Pasni Ziarat All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

‘No crowd will be there during PSL 6th edition, ..

7 minutes ago

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit k ..

1 minute ago

791 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

4 minutes ago

Step afoot to provide development opportunities to ..

4 minutes ago

Babar Azam is the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Y ..

29 minutes ago

Germany's BioNTech racing to ramp up vaccine produ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.