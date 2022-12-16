Balochistan to set up e-facilitation centres

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 10:44 PM

He Balochistan government has planned to set up e-facilitation centers to provide up-to-date information and guidance to local and foreign investors about business opportunities in various sectors of the province.

The investors would be encouraged to benefit from business-friendly policies and opportunities, an official of the Balochistan government said. "The provincial government is providing all possible assistance to industrialists for the promotion of business in the province which would provide spacious employment opportunities for youth in various sectors," he said.

He said the economic development of the province was a top priority of the Balochistan government for which provision of a business-friendly environment was being ensured in the province.

He said tourism was being introduced as an industry in the province while the development of tourism as well as other industries would further boost the revenue of the province while further stabilizing the economy.

Under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, a major step has been taken to promote local and foreign investment by implementing a comprehensive strategy to attract and make them aware of investment opportunities in the province.

