Balochistan To Spend Rs 1 Bln On Livestock Development

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Balochistan to spend Rs 1 bln on livestock development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government was planning to spend one billion rupees this year on the development of livestock sector to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for the people of the province.

Talking to APP, Balochistan Livestock and Dairy Development Director General Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar on Tuesday said that the government was working to increase the revenue of the province by developing livestock sector as the sector was currently contributing about 40 per cent in economy.

The government has allocated Rs 500 million to establish veterinary institute in Zhob district to ensure best facilities to livestock keepers in the area.

The government has also planned to establish livestock markets in the current financial year at various districts to increase meat productivity to boost economy of the province.

"The government has already approved various development programme in the sector according to livestock strategy including a plan of establishing livestock and leather markets at six main cities of the province to help improving standard of marketing of huge livestock sector, having potential to change the lot of farmers", he added.

It was recommended to set up markets with veterinary and basic facilities in six districts of the province with an estimated cost of Rs472.

68 million, he added.

He said the main intention of establishing the livestock markets was to eliminate the role of brokers and facilitate the livestock keepers directly. The director general highlighted the lack of proper marketing of livestock and dairy development as the main issues.

"The main aim of approving the plan was to increase livestock production in Balochistan and boost the vital sector as per directives of the prime minster," he added.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province had the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries to earn precious foreign exchange. The DG said the livestock markets would have the facility of veterinary dispensary, vaccination, proper treatment to the ailing animals brought to the markets for sale or purchase.

He added the animals should be handled with care in an appropriate manner according to their variety and be fit for sale in the market. "Vaccination is also being provided to the animals through mobile dispensaries on the routes of nomads to overcome the threats of different viruses." The director general maintained the provincial government was formulating long term policies to increase livestock production. "For the first time, the provincial government has launched the Balochistan Livestock Policy for the next ten years."

