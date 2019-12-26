UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Transport Authority (BTA) Rejects 19 Buses Over Poor Conditions In Quetta

Balochistan Transport Authority (BTA) rejects 19 buses over poor conditions in Quetta

Balochistan Transport Authority (BTA) Department have rejected at least 19 buses over poor conditions after completion of given notice period for improving condition of vehicles in order to overcome air pollution across province for interest of public health.

BTA spokesman on Thursday said that these buses were banned for dilapidation situations to exhaust huge quantity of ash by BTA personnel during strict checking in respective areas of Quetta, saying notice had been issued to all owners of buses to recondition their vehicles for betterment of public.

"BTA Department also warned them that if those owners do not repair their vehicles, their vehicles would not be allowed to ply on road after completion of notice schedule time", he said.

He said in this regard, campaign had been launched in 2006 against air pollution by BTA sector and fitness of all passenger coaches and other vehicles were being monitored in respective of district of province, so that air pollution would be reduced in province including its capital city.

The spokesman said some owners of buses including Karachi coaches, cars and rickshaws had been fined over violation of transport rule by formed team despite they gave them notices to improve their vehicles.

He said on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, BTA team was taking practical measures against disrepair conditions, so that road accidents would be controlled to ensure safety of passengers during traveling.

The spokesman said all segment of society members including drivers,owners and intellectuals should cooperate with BTA team against dilapidation condition vehicles for reducing air pollution and traffic violation from the areas of Balcohistan.

