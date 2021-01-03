Balochistan transporters for strict action against bus kidnappers

Balochistan transporters Saturday staged a protest against the extortionists who had kidnapped a public bus from Zhob-Quetta highway on the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan transporters Saturday staged a protest against the extortionists who had kidnapped a public bus from Zhob-Quetta highway on the other day.

Hundreds of transporters, who gathered before the National Press Club, exhorted the quarters concerned to provide fool-proof security at the provincial highways for protection of people's lives and properties.

Paaind Khan, who was leading the protest, told the media that a Daewoo Bus carrying 39 passengers from Peshawar to Quetta was kidnapped by kidnappers at Zhob-Quetta highway and later burnt it to the ashes after the owner refused to pay extortion money.

He said though a raid was carried out by the police under the supervision of Commissioner Zhob Division, Sohail Rehman Baloch, but unfortunately they skipped from the area after exchange of fire with the security personnel.

He urged the department concerned to take strict action against the criminals to protect the lives and properties of transporters.