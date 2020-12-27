UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Ulema Delegation Meets President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Balochistan Ulema delegation meets president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of religious scholars from Balochistan Sunday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri led the delegation, according to president house.

The president's meeting with Ulema is the continuation of his interaction with themto enhance the pulpit's role on different social issues like women rights, promotionof breastfeeding and prevention of diseases through cleanliness, besides others.

