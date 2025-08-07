Balochistan under severe impact of climate change: Naseem-ur-Rehman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Adviser to CM on Environment and Climate Change Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan Mulakhel on Thursday said that Balochistan was under the severe impact of climate change, where unusual decrease in rainfall, increase in temperature, water scarcity and destruction of agricultural lands had become a major challenge.

He said in his statement that in view of this situation, the Balochistan government had initiated measures on an emergency basis.

He said that according to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan was an environmentally sensitive province, we have to take steps today to prevent future threats.

He said that plantation, protection of water resources and promotion of clean energy were the top priorities of the government.

Provincial Adviser Naseem-ur-Rehman Mulakhel said that the effects of climate change in Balochistan were increasing day by day.

We have planned to promote large-scale plantation, pollution control and environmental education under the 'Green Balochistan' campaign across the province, he said.

He further said that the public, civil society and the media were also being taken into confidence for environmental protection.

"The environment is not only the government's responsibility but the shared responsibility of all of us. We are establishing environmental committees at the district level so that problems can be identified and resolved at the local level", he said.

He said that the Balochistan government was of the view that Balochistan should be given a fair share in climate financing at the Federal level so that the province could effectively face this challenge.