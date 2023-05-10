UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Union Of Journalists (BUJ) Condemns PTI's Workers Attack On Radio, APP Offices

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PTI's workers attack on Radio, APP offices

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on Wednesday condemned the attack of political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Radio Pakistan and APP offices

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on Wednesday condemned the attack of political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Radio Pakistan and APP offices.

Addressing a meeting of BUJ general body and protest demonstration, held outside the Quetta Press Club, the President BUJ Irfan Saeem called for early arrest of the frenzy mob of PTI who set on fire Radio Pakistan and premier news agency APP offices.

"BUJ, in strong terms condemn such armed attack and called upon the authorities concerned for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in ransacking and act of terrorism," Balochistan Union of Journalists is of the view that "it was not an attack on government asset but an attack on the people working to disseminate news and other content to the public," The BUJ president also condemned manhandling and torture of police personnel on the media persons.

IG police shall take action against the police personnel involved in the torture of the media persons.

Irfan Saeed also expressed displeasure over the sacking of media workers from the news organizations asking owners of the media outlets to restore the sacked employees.

Earlier, BUJ adopted a resolution calling for immediate arrest of the elements involved in setting Radio and APP offices on fire.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Resolution Fire Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Quetta Police Media From Government

Recent Stories

Radio Pakistan's Building in City of Peshawar Atta ..

Radio Pakistan's Building in City of Peshawar Attacked Amid Mass Protests - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Delivers Protest Note to Polish Change D'Af ..

Russia Delivers Protest Note to Polish Change D'Affaires - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Canada Discusses Establishing Military Brigade in ..

Canada Discusses Establishing Military Brigade in Latvia - Defense Minister

4 minutes ago
 NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Presen ..

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Present Itself at Any Time'

13 minutes ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime Trade - Official

13 minutes ago
 Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society ..

Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.