Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on Wednesday condemned the attack of political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Radio Pakistan and APP offices

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on Wednesday condemned the attack of political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Radio Pakistan and APP offices.

Addressing a meeting of BUJ general body and protest demonstration, held outside the Quetta Press Club, the President BUJ Irfan Saeem called for early arrest of the frenzy mob of PTI who set on fire Radio Pakistan and premier news agency APP offices.

"BUJ, in strong terms condemn such armed attack and called upon the authorities concerned for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in ransacking and act of terrorism," Balochistan Union of Journalists is of the view that "it was not an attack on government asset but an attack on the people working to disseminate news and other content to the public," The BUJ president also condemned manhandling and torture of police personnel on the media persons.

IG police shall take action against the police personnel involved in the torture of the media persons.

Irfan Saeed also expressed displeasure over the sacking of media workers from the news organizations asking owners of the media outlets to restore the sacked employees.

Earlier, BUJ adopted a resolution calling for immediate arrest of the elements involved in setting Radio and APP offices on fire.