Balochistan University holds meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) VC Uo Balochistan chairs advanced studies and Research Board meeting The 183rd meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research at the University of Balochistan was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai.

The meeting was attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor, faculty deans, senior professors, the university registrar, and other board members.

The agenda focused on academic and research matters, including awarding degrees, selecting innovative and practical research topics, providing creative opportunities for scholars, and planning future academic projects. A total of 10 PhD and 34 MS/MPhil scholars were awarded degrees, alongside several key decisions.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Bazai emphasized the university's commitment to fostering academic and research opportunities to guide scholars in the right direction. He stressed the importance of selecting meaningful research topics that can positively impact society and contribute to building a prosperous and progressive community.

“The 21st century is advancing rapidly in science, creativity, and technology, and it is essential to make knowledge and research a priority,” he remarked.

He added that policy-making institutions are being engaged to shape academic directions effectively. The university is utilizing the constructive feedback and experiences of board members to drive institutional growth and excellence.

