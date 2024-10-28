Open Menu

Balochistan University Holds Meeting Of Advanced Studies And Research Board

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Balochistan University holds meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board

VC Uo Balochistan chairs advanced studies and Research Board meeting The 183rd meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research at the University of Balochistan was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) VC Uo Balochistan chairs advanced studies and Research Board meeting The 183rd meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research at the University of Balochistan was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai.

The meeting was attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor, faculty deans, senior professors, the university registrar, and other board members.

The agenda focused on academic and research matters, including awarding degrees, selecting innovative and practical research topics, providing creative opportunities for scholars, and planning future academic projects. A total of 10 PhD and 34 MS/MPhil scholars were awarded degrees, alongside several key decisions.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Bazai emphasized the university's commitment to fostering academic and research opportunities to guide scholars in the right direction. He stressed the importance of selecting meaningful research topics that can positively impact society and contribute to building a prosperous and progressive community.

“The 21st century is advancing rapidly in science, creativity, and technology, and it is essential to make knowledge and research a priority,” he remarked.

He added that policy-making institutions are being engaged to shape academic directions effectively. The university is utilizing the constructive feedback and experiences of board members to drive institutional growth and excellence.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Century Balochistan Technology Guide

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

8 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

8 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

8 minutes ago
 EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

13 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

13 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

13 minutes ago
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

13 minutes ago
 Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

4 minutes ago
 Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

13 minutes ago
 Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

29 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's ex ..

Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's export sector

29 minutes ago
 Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India ..

Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India as targets as captain

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan