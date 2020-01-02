UrduPoint.com
Balochistan University Of Engineering And Technology (BUET), Idea Gist Sign MoU

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Khuzdar and IdeaGist, world's largest digital incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the third, final year and passed out students in developing their start-up in the country

The move was aimed at promoting the Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan which was started for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem, said a press release issued here.

The move was aimed at promoting the Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan which was started for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem, said a press release issued here.

Pilot of Startup Pakistan was launched last month in 8 major cities across Pakistan and received an overwhelming response.

Vice Chancellor BUET Khuzdar Dr Ehsan Ullah Kakar stated that IdeaGist has pledged a significant investment in Pakistan's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in support of the Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan Movement that will focus on the development and application of emerging technologies through entrepreneurial ventures, which would help around 1 million students to learn about starting their own businesses.

Founder IdeaGist and Advisor to Minister of Science and Technology on Innovation and Emerging Technologies Hassan Syed said IdeaGist was committed to the prime minister's vision of entrepreneurship and looking forward to develop startup incubators in 190 universities, 300 technical colleges, and 100 top madrasas.

A portal www.empowerpakistan.org, they said, had been developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

Both, IdeaGist and BUET Khuzdar Officials agreed to work along for innovations and inventions through entrepreneurial provisions. It would also support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the BUET Khuzdar students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors.

IdeaGist would help the BUET's faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it, they added.

