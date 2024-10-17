Open Menu

Balochistan University Of Information Technology, Engineering And Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Students Visit NAB Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) students visit NAB Office

A group of students and faculty members from Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) on Thursday visited the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A group of students and faculty members from Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) on Thursday visited the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office Quetta.

The visit aimed to inform students about NAB's crucial role in combating corruption, its working, methodology, and environment, as well as to inspire them to collaborate with the NAB to eradicate corruption.

During the visit, a guided tour of NAB's different wings was conducted and Director NAB, Haroon Rasheed, delivered a comprehensive presentation on NAB's establishment, vision, mission, and three-pronged strategy of Awareness, Prevention, and Enforcement. He emphasized the importance of educating youth against corruption and the pivotal role students can play in its eradication.

Director General National Accountability Bureau, Nauman Aslam also addressed the occasion and responded to the questions from students and faculty members.

He emphasized Chairman NAB's objective for openness, transparency, and recovery of looted funds from mafia and pursuing mega cases. During the Q&A session, he discussed numerous facets of corruption, its negative impacts, and the operation of the NAB.

"This visit has enhanced our understanding of NAB's vital role in promoting transparency and accountability," said Sameen Khan, representative of BUITEMS University. "We appreciate NAB's efforts in educating the youth about the ill effects of corruption."

The visit reflects NAB's commitment toward awareness and education in combating corruption.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Technology Education Visit From

Recent Stories

DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accide ..

DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accidents

5 minutes ago
 Electricity meters to be installed in all Sindh go ..

Electricity meters to be installed in all Sindh govt residential colonies

17 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms are need of the hour: Rana Ihsan

Judicial reforms are need of the hour: Rana Ihsan

17 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes three resolutions

KP Assembly passes three resolutions

18 minutes ago
 Iranian ambassador lauds Pakistan for successfully ..

Iranian ambassador lauds Pakistan for successfully hosting 23rd SCO summit

18 minutes ago
 FBR waives affidavit requirement for September 202 ..

FBR waives affidavit requirement for September 2024 sale tax returns

18 minutes ago
Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sec ..

Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sector Growth

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Met with Director G ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Met with Director General of Economy and Tourism ..

49 minutes ago
 UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate fina ..

UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance

2 hours ago
 Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: ..

Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomati ..

PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan