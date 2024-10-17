- Home
Balochistan University Of Information Technology, Engineering And Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Students Visit NAB Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 11:17 PM
A group of students and faculty members from Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) on Thursday visited the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office Quetta
A group of students and faculty members from Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) on Thursday visited the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office Quetta.
The visit aimed to inform students about NAB's crucial role in combating corruption, its working, methodology, and environment, as well as to inspire them to collaborate with the NAB to eradicate corruption.
During the visit, a guided tour of NAB's different wings was conducted and Director NAB, Haroon Rasheed, delivered a comprehensive presentation on NAB's establishment, vision, mission, and three-pronged strategy of Awareness, Prevention, and Enforcement. He emphasized the importance of educating youth against corruption and the pivotal role students can play in its eradication.
Director General National Accountability Bureau, Nauman Aslam also addressed the occasion and responded to the questions from students and faculty members.
He emphasized Chairman NAB's objective for openness, transparency, and recovery of looted funds from mafia and pursuing mega cases. During the Q&A session, he discussed numerous facets of corruption, its negative impacts, and the operation of the NAB.
"This visit has enhanced our understanding of NAB's vital role in promoting transparency and accountability," said Sameen Khan, representative of BUITEMS University. "We appreciate NAB's efforts in educating the youth about the ill effects of corruption."
The visit reflects NAB's commitment toward awareness and education in combating corruption.
APP/ask
