Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in province: Akbar Durrani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Anti-Narcotics Akbar Hussain Durrani on Friday said, the University of Balochistan is playing an important role in promoting knowledge and research in the province, raising awareness and providing useful human resources to the society.

He expressed these views while talking to Vice Chancellor of University of Balochistan Prof. Dr. Shafiqul Rehman in chamber of VC during meeting.

Dr. Jan Wish Karim, Wali-ur-Rehman, Dr. Ain-uddin, Registrar of the University Gul Muhammad Kakar and others were also present on the occasion.

Various issues including development plan and betterment of education were discussed.

On the occasion, the Federal Secretary said the educational institutions have been vital part for the development and betterment of the society.

"We have to achieve our goals by making our country and province prosperous, attracting the younger generation in the right direction, promoting knowledge and create awareness among students to eradicate evils including menace of narcotics, and making higher education possible", he added.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor thanked him and said that in order to meet the requirements of modern times, it was necessary to achieve the objectives by making knowledge a ladder.

Educated manpower is essential for the formation of a developed society and the University of Balochistan is striving to provide higher education opportunities to the students of the province , he mentioned.

The Vice Chancellor of the University presented a commemorative shield on behalf of the University to the Federal Secretary at the moment.