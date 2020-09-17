UrduPoint.com
Balochistan University, UNDP Ink MoU For Promoting Education

Thu 17th September 2020

Balochistan University, UNDP ink MoU for promoting education

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday was signed between University of Balochistan (UoB) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for advancement of higher education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday was signed between University of Balochistan (UoB) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for advancement of higher education.

Vice Chancellor of the UoB, Professor, Dr. Shafiq-ur- Rehman and the Provincial Chief of UNDP, Balochistan, Zulfiqar Qadri signed the MoU.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Bazai, Registrar of the University Wali-ur-Rehman, Director Orak Dr. Waheed Noor and other teachers and officers were also present on the occasion.

Under the mutual agreement, the two institutions will improve the quality of education through joint efforts, including joint promotion of educational, research and training activities.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the UoB said that the collaboration process between the institutions would help in the implementation of future educational and development projects, including the experiences of experts and researchers in the growth of the organizations.

He said all resources were being utilized to practically form research and training activities for progress of education future.

He said that more quality of educations including modern research would be improved in the university through collaboration with domestic and foreign higher education institutions which could be produced an educated society.

"The varsity has been striving for the promotion of knowledge in the province for half a century and this year the university is celebrating as Golden Jubilee. Educational activities were closed under COVID 19 while learning activities are now being resumed after eight months," he added.

He hoped that teachers of every school, students and parents should work hard day and night to achieve target of knowledge after the coronavirus.

"We must forget the past and move towards a brighter future," he said adding that in that regard, the university had formulated policies to put into practice the modalities of educational activities, admissions and examinations. Finally, copies of the Memorandum of Understanding were exchanged which was termed an important step for the province.

