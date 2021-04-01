UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Unveils New Era Of Youth Development

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Balochistan unveils new era of youth development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan unveils new era of youth development amid beefed up sports, recreation facilities.

The Balochistan government had spent Rs 20 billion in the period of three years for improving sports and recreation facilities across the province to bring the youth towards sports and channel their talent in healthy activities, official source said on Thursday.

The provincial government has been working on development of 79 schemes in sports sector of the province and the projects would be completed in near feature.

The Balochistan government had allocated more than Rs 8 billion to establish international level sports complex at every district of the province to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

On the direction of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the government was working on timely completion of sports complexes and stadiums in every district of the province.

That new sports complexes with huge gymnasium, all indoor sports, squash, cricket nets, dedicated walking track and others facilities would be established in every city of the province to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

The Balochistan government has planned to select young players from across the province for the "Chief Minister's Youth Talent Programme" to promote new talent, equipped with innovative abilities.

Under the initiative, the young players would be selected for the national games.

He said the sportsmen from 536 tehsils of Balochistan would be selected on merit.

The government had earmarked Rs 600 million for the construction of playgrounds in the Quetta city, adding that work on construction of 61 football stadiums in the province was in final stages.

Quetta is bracing to get six more sports complexes and stadium to provide world class playing facilities to the masses.

The government is also working to set up indoor sports complexes in the province so that the youth could participate in co-curricular activities besides educational one. He said the government was encouraging girls to actively participate in sports activities to exhibit their abilities to the world, adding that they were supporting the youth of Balochistan.

The province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

Balochistan government has initiated work on 27 various development projects of sports sector in the province during current fiscal year.

The government has organized 7 nation events in Balochistan including Turbat and Gwadar Jeep Rallies, all Balochistran Hokey and Football cups, boxing event in Quetta.

The Balochistan government would establish boxing academy to bring forward the local talent.

They were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world.

Rs 1,372 million has also been allocated for constructing football stadiums in five municipal corporations and at 56 municipal committees of the province, The government would also be establishing special grounds for females so that they could participate in sports activities.

The government was preparing to organize more events of sports and cultural related activities in the province.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Squash Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Sports Gwadar Young Turbat Event All From Government Jeep Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million Boxing

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

31 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

46 minutes ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

1 hour ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.