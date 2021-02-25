Balochistan upgraded eight DHQs to teaching level hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Thursday said that the provincial government has upgraded eight district headquarters hospitals to teaching level hospital to ensure best health care facility to the masses.

In a statement she said, the Balochistan government has all set up to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide equipments to fulfill the need of the hour. She said the government has working ensure the availability of medicines in public hospitals of the province.

The government has started work on upgradation and renovation of the government hospitals in the province, Bushra said and informed that the government has already releases Rs 50 million for the purpose.

She said provincial government had committed to provide missing facilities to the hospitals across the province.

The government has also established dialysis centres at various districts the province and the vacancies have been created for the required staff.

The Provincial government was taking various steps to ensure presence of concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospitals of all far-flung areas of the province, he noted.

She said that the Balochistan government had created 1026 new vacancies for doctors to facilitate the poor patients in the remote areas of the province.

Bushra Rind said the government had appointed medical officers, lady medical officers and paramedical staff in the health department contract and adhoc basis. Provincial government and bureaucracy have committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on the fast track.

The initiative was taken on the instruction of CM Jam Kamal Khan to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Planned, quality and timely development is the only way forward for taking Balochistan out from its deprivation, she conclude.

Rind said that the government was striving hard to bring all less developed areas at par with the developed ones.

She assured that all pending schemes would be completed within due course of time for which funds have been released by the provincial government.