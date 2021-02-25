UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Upgraded Eight DHQs To Teaching Level Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

Balochistan upgraded eight DHQs to teaching level hospital

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Thursday said that the provincial government has upgraded eight district headquarters hospitals to teaching level hospital to ensure best health care facility to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Thursday said that the provincial government has upgraded eight district headquarters hospitals to teaching level hospital to ensure best health care facility to the masses.

In a statement she said, the Balochistan government has all set up to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide equipments to fulfill the need of the hour. She said the government has working ensure the availability of medicines in public hospitals of the province.

The government has started work on upgradation and renovation of the government hospitals in the province, Bushra said and informed that the government has already releases Rs 50 million for the purpose.

She said provincial government had committed to provide missing facilities to the hospitals across the province.

The government has also established dialysis centres at various districts the province and the vacancies have been created for the required staff.

The Provincial government was taking various steps to ensure presence of concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospitals of all far-flung areas of the province, he noted.

She said that the Balochistan government had created 1026 new vacancies for doctors to facilitate the poor patients in the remote areas of the province.

Bushra Rind said the government had appointed medical officers, lady medical officers and paramedical staff in the health department contract and adhoc basis. Provincial government and bureaucracy have committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on the fast track.

The initiative was taken on the instruction of CM Jam Kamal Khan to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Planned, quality and timely development is the only way forward for taking Balochistan out from its deprivation, she conclude.

Rind said that the government was striving hard to bring all less developed areas at par with the developed ones.

She assured that all pending schemes would be completed within due course of time for which funds have been released by the provincial government.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor National University All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash chairs 27th AIPU Executive Committee ..

11 minutes ago

NIMR collaborates with ST Engineering to build hyb ..

26 minutes ago

Ravi City project to create numerous economic oppo ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Set to Fuel Islamic State Rec ..

1 minute ago

Cold, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

1 minute ago

Formation of Administration Committee by Arts Coun ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.