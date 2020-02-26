Balochistan USAID sign MOU to kick start PATTA programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Government of Balochistan's Livestock and Dairy Development Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch Agricultural Technology Transfer Activities (PATTA) program in the province

Under the agreement, the USAID would launch a four-year project at a cost of $8.2million to introduce new technologies and practices among the small farmers to increase the productivity of their animals.

The programme would enhance economic stability of the local farmers and would help improve their quality of life.

Increase livestock production through training in management practices, as well as provision of various production inputs such as feed supplements and de-worming medication on a cost-sharing basis was also part of the PATTA project.

Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Balochistan, Dostain Jamaldini and the representative of USAID Dr Fahim Abbasi exchanged the mementos and reiterated the commitment to further strengthen the cooperation.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Mitha Khan Kakar was also present on the occasion and said that this project would encourage the small farmers to invest and grow more in their field.

"This project will not only make the farmers prosperous rather will bring stability to their livelihood as it has been formulated to uplift the livestock industry in the province," Kakar said.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the project would enhance the livestock market as the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries and earn precious foreign exchange.

The project would bring economic activities and employment opportunities in the province besides help in alleviating poverty, he added.

Later, he assured full support of the Livestock department to USAID and said that all resources would be utilized to make the project a success.

Appreciating the deal, the secretary Dostain Jamaldini said the project would provide direct economic benefits to the livestock keepers and farmers and help to develop the livestock sector of Balochistan.