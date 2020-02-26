UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan USAID Sign MOU To Kick Start PATTA Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:46 PM

Balochistan USAID sign MOU to kick start PATTA programme

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Government of Balochistan's Livestock and Dairy Development Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch Agricultural Technology Transfer Activities (PATTA) program in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Government of Balochistan's Livestock and Dairy Development Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch Agricultural Technology Transfer Activities (PATTA) program in the province.

Under the agreement, the USAID would launch a four-year project at a cost of $8.2million to introduce new technologies and practices among the small farmers to increase the productivity of their animals.

The programme would enhance economic stability of the local farmers and would help improve their quality of life.

Increase livestock production through training in management practices, as well as provision of various production inputs such as feed supplements and de-worming medication on a cost-sharing basis was also part of the PATTA project.

Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Balochistan, Dostain Jamaldini and the representative of USAID Dr Fahim Abbasi exchanged the mementos and reiterated the commitment to further strengthen the cooperation.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Mitha Khan Kakar was also present on the occasion and said that this project would encourage the small farmers to invest and grow more in their field.

"This project will not only make the farmers prosperous rather will bring stability to their livelihood as it has been formulated to uplift the livestock industry in the province," Kakar said.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the project would enhance the livestock market as the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries and earn precious foreign exchange.

The project would bring economic activities and employment opportunities in the province besides help in alleviating poverty, he added.

Later, he assured full support of the Livestock department to USAID and said that all resources would be utilized to make the project a success.

Appreciating the deal, the secretary Dostain Jamaldini said the project would provide direct economic benefits to the livestock keepers and farmers and help to develop the livestock sector of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Exchange United States Market All Government Agreement Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

21 minutes ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

14 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

14 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

14 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 26 Feb 2020

16 minutes ago

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.