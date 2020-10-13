UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Varsity Holds Conference On Promotion Of Peace, Tolerance Among Masses

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:49 PM

Balochistan varsity holds conference on promotion of peace, tolerance among masses

With the objective to promote peace and tolerance among the masses, one-day conference was organized here at Balochistan University in collaboration with Paigam-e-Pakistan, Government of Balochistan and the Institute of Islamic Research

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :With the objective to promote peace and tolerance among the masses, one-day conference was organized here at Balochistan University in collaboration with Paigam-e-Pakistan, Government of Balochistan and the Institute of Islamic Research.

During first session of the conference, Ulema, teachers and faculty members of the University were briefed about the national narrative for peace, Paigham-e-Pakistan and elimination of the incidents of violence in the universities, a press release issued here said.

Whereas the second session, that focused on the role of youth in the promotion of peace and tolerance, was attended by a large number of male and female students.

Related Topics

Balochistan Male Government

Recent Stories

Infantino underlines FIFA’s continued commitment ..

35 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in Hamdulla ..

15 seconds ago

Assets beyond means case: Islamabad High Court gra ..

16 seconds ago

Virginia System Goes Down on Last Day of Voter Reg ..

17 seconds ago

Closer Cooperation Required to Ensure Security of ..

20 seconds ago

Russian National Football Team U21 Qualifies for U ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.