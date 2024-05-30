- Home
Balochistan Vital For National, International Investors In Various Fields: Governor Balochistan Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhel
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Thursday said that Balochistan province has special importance due to its location and there were wide and profitable investment opportunities available for national and international investors in various fields.
He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called him at Governor House Quetta. The Governor said that our national investors could play a key role in eradicating poverty in the province and creating new employment opportunities for the youth.
Therefore, it is important for the government to provide all the necessary facilities to its traders and industrialists and help and guide them to access the trade markets of neighboring countries, he said.
Governor Balochistan said that it was our misfortune that even in this advanced era of the 21st century, minerals and other resources were exported in raw form,
While the establishment of small and large factories and industries here can not only control the problems of poverty and unemployment in the province, so that it would provide stability to the overall country's economic system.
The Governor said that in view of the economic and commercial changes that would take place in the near future, we have to focus on the functioning of technical and technical institutions in the province and on teaching modern skills to our new generation.
