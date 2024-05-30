Open Menu

Balochistan Vital For National, International Investors In Various Fields: Governor Balochistan Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhel

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Balochistan vital for national, international investors in various fields: Governor Balochistan Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhel

Governor Balochistan Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Thursday said that Balochistan province has special importance due to its location and there were wide and profitable investment opportunities available for national and international investors in various fields

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Shaikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Thursday said that Balochistan province has special importance due to its location and there were wide and profitable investment opportunities available for national and international investors in various fields.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called him at Governor House Quetta. The Governor said that our national investors could play a key role in eradicating poverty in the province and creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

Therefore, it is important for the government to provide all the necessary facilities to its traders and industrialists and help and guide them to access the trade markets of neighboring countries, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that it was our misfortune that even in this advanced era of the 21st century, minerals and other resources were exported in raw form,

While the establishment of small and large factories and industries here can not only control the problems of poverty and unemployment in the province, so that it would provide stability to the overall country's economic system.

The Governor said that in view of the economic and commercial changes that would take place in the near future, we have to focus on the functioning of technical and technical institutions in the province and on teaching modern skills to our new generation.

Related Topics

Century Balochistan Quetta Governor Guide Market All Government Employment

Recent Stories

France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from de ..

France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from decay

4 minutes ago
 Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

4 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

4 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launching ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launching of PakSat-MM1

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for stre ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for strengthening Numbardari system in ..

4 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns Israel's brutality, calls for ..

PM strongly condemns Israel's brutality, calls for global intervention to stop P ..

2 minutes ago
Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment f ..

Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment facilities for ease of people: ..

2 minutes ago
 Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordi ..

Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024

4 minutes ago
 CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, liveli ..

CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, livelihood enhancing corridor: Speak ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to furthe ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set thin ..

Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set things right at Wembley

4 minutes ago
 Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan