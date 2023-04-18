UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Vital Link In Economic Changes Due To CPEC: Wali Kakar

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 11:15 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan said that Balochistan was an important link in the economic changes taking place in the areas due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Gwadar is the shining jewel in the crown of a great project like CPEC, due to the long coastline, there are great responsibilities for the development of the blue economy and the promotion of marine sciences, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University Dr. Dost Mohammad Baloch and the Pro-Chancellor Dr. Jalal Faiz at Governor House Quetta here.

On this occasion, the governor said that we should plan to keep in mind the requirements of the near future saying that In this regard, Lasbella University could play an important role in making use of maritime trade and stabilizing the blue economy.

He said that only by making full use of the world's modern research and innovation, we could promote a healthy environment in the higher education institutions across the province saying that we would raise the educational standard and harmonize the teaching and learning methods with modern requirements.

