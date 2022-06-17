UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Vital Place For Investors: Senator Samina

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Balochistan vital place for investors: Senator Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that Balochistan has vital importance in terms of its location which has vast and attractive investment opportunities for national and international Investors.

Individuals in industry and trade have bright prospects for increasing national production, providing vast employment opportunities, boosting investment and accessing the trade markets of neighboring countries, she expressed these views in a statement issued here.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was very important project and in this regard, she specifically mentioned the sectors of agriculture, textiles and information technology.

She said that the CPEC project is the guarantor of development and prosperity of Balochistan and that is why the enemy does not want CPEC project to be successful.

