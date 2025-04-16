Open Menu

Balochistan Welcomes N-25 Dual Carriageway Project: Shahid Rind

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind on Wednesday welcomed the Federal government’s decision to expanding the N-25 and "converting to a dual carriageway" the most important highway of the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the initiative is a milestone for Balochistan’s development.

He said that the project would not only bring prosperity to the province but also contribute to national economic growth. “This decision reflects the central government’s clear commitment to ensuring Balochistan’s inclusion in the country’s development journey,” he added.

Commenting on the Mines and Minerals Bill, he clarified that bill was tabled in the provincial assembly and referred to the relevant standing committee, chaired by an opposition member.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Minister for Finance and Mines, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani  ensured representation of Mines Owners Association as both stakeholders and observers in the standing committee, he noted. The committee conducted detailed deliberations, incorporated stakeholder feedback and finalized its report, based on which the bill was reintroduced to assembly and then approved, he said.

Spokesperson reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to legislating in the interest of Balochistan’s people and safeguarding their rights.

