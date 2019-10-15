Balochistan Wheels announces 14-day lay-off

The Balochistan Wheels Ltd. on Tuesday announced the closure of its production plant for fourteen days and sent the employees on holidays for the said period

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Balochistan Wheels Ltd. on Tuesday announced the closure of its production plant for fourteen days and sent the employees on holidays for the said period.

Balochistan Wheels Manager Admin Abdul Samad Lasi in a statement informed that due to increasing prices of the vehicles consequently declining the demand, the company decided to close its production plant for fourteen days and send all the employees working on the plant on temporary lay-off.

He said that the sale of the company's manufactured vehicles had declined from one lac to 20,000 wheels per month and huge stock was also available.

It may be mentioned over here that Balochistan Wheels is themanufacturer of commercial vehicles and tractors.