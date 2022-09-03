Balochistan Women Economic Policy bill need to be tabled for legislation: PBF

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chairperson of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Balochistan Chapter, Sana Durrani has urged the provincial government not to introduce new women rights laws in the province as the old ones have yet to be implemented.

Talking to media here on Saturday, she said the country can't be developed by sidelining the 52 percent of the country's population and continue exploiting the rights of women. Without involving females in economic sector, we can't expect progress in our province,she added.

Emphasizing on implementation of women acts and legislation introduced by the provincial government, Sana Durrani said that she had been consulting with parliamentarians to stop tabling further acts and bills regarding women rights because the already tabled ones have yet to be implemented in the province. "The government of Balochistan adopted Women Harassment Act in 2016 but it's ironical that they didn't appoint the ombudsman who should have been in charge of receiving applications regarding women facing violence and harassment," Sana said, calling the legislation as just a piece of paper and nothing more.

The PBF official added: "There should have been quick implementation over Women Harassment Act and awareness campaigns had to be launched to let women know what constitutes their rights and how to protect them.

Sana Durrani who has been participating in all new legislation and policies regarding women empowerment in Balochistan requested the provincial government to introduce 'Balochistan Women Economic Policy', which would be helpful to empower women who are not allowed to work outside their homes.

"Why can't we become the first province of the country to adopt Women Economic Policy," Sana asked, said citing the example of Punjab which passed Women Development Fund.

The PBF official also said that entrepreneurship and private enterprise needed to be strengthened to increase tax collection. She said that there was need to formulate the informal economy so that Balochistan could enhance its own revenue generation.