Balochistan Women Endowment Fund to be launched this week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister for Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, has announced that the first-ever Women Endowment Fund in Balochistan will be launched this week.

Under this initiative, interest-free loans will be provided to women from remote and underprivileged areas, enabling them to establish household and community-based entrepreneurial setups and contribute to the economic well-being of their families.

She made these remarks during a meeting with Secretary Women Development Department, Ms. Saira Atta, and representatives of the Institute for Institutional Development on Monday. During the meeting, the Secretary briefed the Provincial Advisor about the departmental affairs and ongoing initiatives.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the provincial government is committed to empowering women and ensuring their active participation in the socio-economic mainstream. The Women Endowment Fund is a milestone initiative, expected to bring significant positive impacts not only on the lives of women but also on the overall economy of the province.

She emphasized that women’s inclusion in policymaking, skill development, and access to financial resources are among the top priorities of the government. Sustainable development goals, she added, cannot be achieved without empowering women and strengthening their economic role.