UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Young Doctors End Strike

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Balochistan Young Doctors end strike

Young Doctors of Balochistan on Wednesday announced to end their boycott of attending OPDs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Young Doctors of Balochistan on Wednesday announced to end their boycott of attending OPDs.

The decision was made after the provincial government assured that their demands would be fulfilled.

The young doctors had boycotted to attend the OPDs on account of non availability of medicine and other facilities in the government hospitals.

Following the successful round of talks with the representative of the provincial government, young doctors agreed to attend OPDs in the government run hospitals.

Related Topics

Balochistan Young Government

Recent Stories

Ejaz Ch, Chief Minister Buzdar discuss matters of ..

20 seconds ago

Food Authority seizes 150kg unhealthy candies

21 seconds ago

DPO holds meeting, discusses issues related to mai ..

8 minutes ago

US May Be Forced Into Slower, Weaker Recovery With ..

8 minutes ago

UAE delegation discuss investment opportunities in ..

8 minutes ago

37 criminals held in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.