Balochistan Young Doctors end strike

Young Doctors of Balochistan on Wednesday announced to end their boycott of attending OPDs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Young Doctors of Balochistan on Wednesday announced to end their boycott of attending OPDs.

The decision was made after the provincial government assured that their demands would be fulfilled.

The young doctors had boycotted to attend the OPDs on account of non availability of medicine and other facilities in the government hospitals.

Following the successful round of talks with the representative of the provincial government, young doctors agreed to attend OPDs in the government run hospitals.