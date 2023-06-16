Balochistan Youth Association delegation visits Jinnah House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of Balochistan Youth Association (BYA) visited Jinnah House on Friday expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces and condemned the May 9th incidents during a visit to the Jinnah House, Lahore.

The Balochistan Youth Association delegation said in a joint statement, "We are representing the entire Balochistan in the wake of the May 9 tragedy. We have come to Jinnah House to express solidarity with our Pakistani brothers and the Army." The BYA delegation expressed its resentment on the vandalism and violence of May 9th and expressed their heartfelt grief over the scenes of destruction in the house of national leader, Mr. Jinnah. The BYA also strongly condemned all the events of May 9th.

"Those who vandalized and misbehaved on May 9th should receive the same punishments as terrorists because conspiracy and sabotage to weaken military institutions is anti-patriotism and sedition," they added.

"Desecrating the mosque and the national flag in Jinnah House is tantamount to promoting the dream of the enemy, which is equivalent to becoming a tool of the enemy," the BYA delegation maintained.

They demanded that those who vandalized the memorials of martyrs and tried to show the negative face of the country did not deserve any exemption. The government should take practical steps to prevent such incidents in the future by giving severe punishments.

The delegation further said, "We, on behalf of the youth of the entire Balochistan, assure that all the youth are with the Army and Pakistan and strongly reject such tragedies and demand strict action under the Military Act."