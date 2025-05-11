- Home
Balochistan Youth Brimming With Talent, Govt Striving To Showcase Potential On Global Stage: Meena Majeed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 09:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch has said that Balochistan’s youth possess immense talent, and the provincial government is taking all possible steps to exhibit this talent on the global stage. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reviving and modernizing the sports sector in the province, ensuring that youth are steered toward positive activities and can elevate Balochistan’s name internationally.
Congratulating boxer Muhammad Waseem on winning the world boxing title, Meena Majeed Baloch said his achievement is a moment of pride not just for Quetta but for all of Pakistan. She called the hosting of the Pakistan International Boxing Championship in Quetta a historic milestone and proof that the people of Balochistan are peace-loving and passionate about sports.
She praised international boxer Muhammad Waseem, Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and all organizers whose efforts made this world-class event in Quetta possible.
"Our enemies have always tried to suppress positive activities in Balochistan," she remarked, "but today’s event proves our youth are second to none and can excel in every field."
The advisor also thanked the World Boxing Association for placing its trust in Pakistan particularly Balochistan for this international event. She noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, the government is focusing on infrastructure development, coaching, facilities, and financial support in the sports sector to ensure that Balochistan’s youth gain representation on national and international platforms.
The event was attended by provincial ministers, members of the assembly, civil and military officials, boxers, sports officials, and a large crowd of sports enthusiasts.
