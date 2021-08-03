UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Zakat Council Approves Rs 774.95 Mln Budget For FY 2021-22

Balochistan Zakat Council approves Rs 774.95 mln budget for FY 2021-22

The Balochistan Zakat Council on Tuesday approved budget of Rs 774.95 million for the financial year 2021- 22

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 )

A meeting of Balochistan Zakat Council was held under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Nadir Khan here at Civil Secretariat Quetta which was attended by Zakat and Religious Affairs Secretary Abdul Latif Kakar Buzdar and other members of the council and relevant officials.

Zakat Religious Affairs Secretary Abdul Latif Kakar said only competent and honest persons would be nominated for the chairmanship and membership of the committees at the level of the union council for ensuring transparency in timely distribution of Zakat funds.

The distributed Zakat funds will be audited regularly, he said.

Balochistan Zakat Council Chairman Justice (Retd) Nadir Khan Durrani said that after the approval of the budget, Zakat was now among the beneficiaries.

The distribution of funds would be ensured as soon as possible while the number of Zakat beneficiary hospitals and educational institutions would be increased to ensure the provision of Zakat funds to a large number of needy people in current financial year, he added.

