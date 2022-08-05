UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Acting Governor Flays India's Use Of Brutal Force In IIOJ&K

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Balochistan's acting governor flays India's use of brutal force in IIOJ&K

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali on Friday flayed the use of brutal force in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Addressing a rally organized on the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, Acting Governor said that we support Kashmir cause and would remain firm supporter of the cause till the issue is resolved in line with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

"We, in strong terms condemn the Indian government's illegal and unilateral action of August, 05, 2019 that not only violated the international resolutions on IIOJK but also changed the demographic structure depriving Kashmiris of their basic rights," he deplored.

Lauding the unbreakable resolve of the Kashmiri people, Jamali said that even by using its brutal force, India could not deter them from moving forward for raising voice for their right of self determination and independence from the unbridled force.

Earlier, the rally, taken out from Balochistan Assembly culminated at Serena Chowk.

Provincial ministers, MPAs, leaders of Hurriyat Kashmir and people from different walks of life attended the rally.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with condemnation of India's gross human rights violations in Kashmir, reversal of its illegal action of August 5, 2019, repeal of draconian laws, and implementation of relevant UNSC resolutions on IIOJ&K.

