Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

The Balochistan Apex Committee, in its 15th meeting, Saturday reviewed the measures for holding peaceful General Elections in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Balochistan Apex Committee, in its 15th meeting, Saturday reviewed the measures for holding peaceful General Elections in the province.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki chaired the meeting while Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem along with other high officials were participated in the meeting.

Chief Minister Ali Mardan said that the personnel of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan will also be present to support the police and levies force to restore peace at sensitive places during the elections.

He said the government would deliver electoral materials to polling stations in 28 districts of the province through road and the electoral material would be supplied through helicopter in 8 far-flung districts.

The caretaker chief minister said that it was also decided in the meeting to call the line departments and retired security officers for security needs at normal polling stations in order to ensure deployment of security as required as short-term personnel services will also be procured for elections under the Police Act.

CM told the meeting that the required funds have been released to the deputy commissioners and police department for the arrangements of the election.

Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki said the provincial government is determined to conduct transparent and fair elections in a facefull environment in the province.

He emphasized that the people should exercise their right to vote without fear and full security would be ensured.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem was briefed the participants of the Apex Committee regarding the steps taken by the provincial government for conducting election.

He told that an effective administrative strategy has been formulated to restore law and order situation and protect voters during the elections in the province.

Zahid Saleem said that the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations is in progress, while a control room has also been established at the provincial level to review the situation and control rooms are being established at the district level as well.

He added that the provincial government has been released the preliminary budget for the deployment of police and Levies force in the electoral process.

He said that the provincial government is committed and fully prepared to conduct peaceful elections.