UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Artists Awarded Monthly Stipend, Medical Grant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Balochistan's artists awarded monthly stipend, medical grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has awarded deserving and ailing artists of the province with a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000 including medical grant.

According to an official source, there were more than 1200 artists registered in the province, while registration of others was underway.

He said the initiative would make a big difference in the life of those artists who faced hardships in running their day-to-day life matters.

Highlighting other artist-friendly initiatives of the Balochistan government, he said an Artist Endowment Fund had also been set up to provide them financial assistance in the case of any emergency.

On the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, he said the government had enhanced endowment fund grant by Rs 200 million for the welfare of artists.

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease has disrupted all aspects of life of the people across the country, but the life was becoming particularly miserable for the artists.

The government has allocated Rs 50 million as special relief package for the artist community being affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official said Balochistan government had planned to establish Nori Naseer Khan Culture Complex Quetta, Art and Cultural councils at Gwadar and Turbat with an aim to promote diverse and rich culture of the province.

He said the government had been organizing cultural events to provide an opportunity to the artist to exhibit their talents and promote the rich local culture.

"The strong traditions and cultural values are important to the people of Balochistan and have enabled them to keep their distinctive ancient cultural identity and lifestyle with a little change to this day," the official noted.

The government has arranged special classes of music, video editing, painting and photography to empower the youth with modern skills of entertainment.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Music Gwadar Turbat All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

47 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

2 hours ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.