UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Backward Areas To Be Given Priority In Uplift Process: CM Qudoos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:27 PM

Balochistan's backward areas to be given priority in uplift process: CM Qudoos

Member of Provincial Assembly and Chief of Sarwan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani met Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and discussed various issues of mutual interest including political situation at Sarwan House on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly and Chief of Sarwan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani met Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and discussed various issues of mutual interest including political situation at Sarwan House on Tuesday.

Raisani thanked the chief minister for releasing the funds for the projects included in the PSDP for Mastung district and initiating their implementation.

He said that the completion of the development projects would provide people of the area with education, health, drinking water and other facilities of life.

On this occasion, referring to the development policy of the government, the chief minister said that all the districts of the province are of equal importance for him, especially the backward areas would be given priority in the development process.

He said he would visit Mastung district soon to review the progress of development and problems of the people in consultation with Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani to finalize uplift plans for the next PSDP.

Provincial Ministers including Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri, Mubeen Khan Khilji, MPA khtar Hussain Langu, Asghar Khan Tareen and Mastung elders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Water Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Visit Progress Mastung All Government

Recent Stories

UN Suggests Postponing January NPT Review Conferen ..

UN Suggests Postponing January NPT Review Conference or Holding It Virtually

44 seconds ago
 Wall Street rally continues as US eases Covid rule ..

Wall Street rally continues as US eases Covid rules

46 seconds ago
 Balochistan reports one more positive for coronavi ..

Balochistan reports one more positive for coronavirus

47 seconds ago
 Spain parliament approves record 2022 budget

Spain parliament approves record 2022 budget

49 seconds ago
 Football: CAF Champions League fixtures

Football: CAF Champions League fixtures

3 minutes ago
 Data services restored in District Kurram

Data services restored in District Kurram

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.