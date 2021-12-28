(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly and Chief of Sarwan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani met Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and discussed various issues of mutual interest including political situation at Sarwan House on Tuesday.

Raisani thanked the chief minister for releasing the funds for the projects included in the PSDP for Mastung district and initiating their implementation.

He said that the completion of the development projects would provide people of the area with education, health, drinking water and other facilities of life.

On this occasion, referring to the development policy of the government, the chief minister said that all the districts of the province are of equal importance for him, especially the backward areas would be given priority in the development process.

He said he would visit Mastung district soon to review the progress of development and problems of the people in consultation with Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani to finalize uplift plans for the next PSDP.

Provincial Ministers including Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri, Mubeen Khan Khilji, MPA khtar Hussain Langu, Asghar Khan Tareen and Mastung elders were also present on the occasion.