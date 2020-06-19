QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Buledi will present the provincial budget for the next financial year 2020-21 in Assembly session on Saturday.

According to Finance Department sources, the total volume of the budget is over Rs 400 billion.

The budget will be presented by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi.

Earlier, Governor of Balochistan has summoned the Balochistan Assembly session for presenting provincial budget financial year 2020-21.