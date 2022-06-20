Balochistan’s budget session faces another delay

The budget session was scheduled to be held today (Monday) but has been postponed till tomorrow.

The Balochistan Assembly's budget session has been postponed for another day after it was revealed that Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is preoccupied with operations of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) , which has seen recent fissures.

The Balochistan Assembly session for Budget 2022-23 was scheduled on Monday, but the chief minister wrote a report to the acting governor, requesting that it be rescheduled for another day.

The chief minister requested a postponement because he would be preoccupied with the BAP's council session.

It is worth noting that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected President of the Balochistan Awami Party without opposition (BAP).

The BAP had its intra-party elections on Sunday, and the new office bearers were elected during the General Council meeting.

Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar is elected Central Secretary-General of the BAP without opposition during the BAP General Council Session.

Sardar Muhammad Saleh, a senior provincial minister, has been elected as the BAP Balochistan President, with Minister Noor Mohammad as the General Secretary.