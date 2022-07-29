UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Cabinet To Donate Half Of Its Salary In Fundraising For Flood Victims.

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Balochistan's cabinet to donate half of its salary in fundraising for flood victims.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers and government spokespersons have announced to give half of their salaries in the fundraising program initiated for the flood affected families of Balochistan.

"The government took the decision of fundraising for providing maximum relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims," spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan, Farah Azeem Shah said.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Balochistan spokesperson said the assistance will be requested from regional and foreign humanitarian organizations and personalities.

"The provincial government will continue its efforts til the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims," she said while seeking support from across the country. She said in this hour of difficulty, the people of the country should help the flood victims.

About relief operations launched by the government in calamity-hit areas, she noted that Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, district administration, Pak Army, PDMA and other relief and rescue organizations were busy day and night to rescue the people and provide them maximum relief.

"Instead of criticizing unnecessarily, support the provincial government administration and other organisations engaged in the rescue operation," she urged.

The spokesperson deplored that unwarranted and baseless criticism was increasing the hardships of the flood victims and spreading despair among the people.

There was an urgent need to promote positive trends on electronic and social media as a wave of misinformation and disinformation was engulfing our country, she said.

She lamented that the anti-social elements were trying unsuccessfully to divide us on the basis of language and nationalism through social media.

"Instead of becoming a tool of the enemy, people should defend their country and homeland on every front," she said stressing the need for collective approach in this hour of pain and suffering.

"We as a nation and as Pakistanis, come forward to help the flood victims. Relief and rescue operations are in full swing as the provincial government will not leave the people alone in this difficult time," she said.

