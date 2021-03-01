QUETTA, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The construction work at Cardiac Hospital Quetta was in full swing which would be completed in stipulated time and cardiac patients of the province would face no more referral trouble to other cities of the country, said Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Buledi on Monday.

The project, initiated on public demand, would accommodate over 500 patients, besides, hundreds of the patients for daily routine check-up and was scheduled to become functional in January 2022, she said talking to APP.

Pakistan Army as well as the Federal and provincial governments were working together on this project and it would be the first of its kind focusing diagnosis of the fatal disease. Currently, she said, cardiac patients were being referred to the different hospitals of the country which was not only troublesome for people but was also burdening those facilities.

She said Balochistan government was striving hard to extend health care facilities to people at their doorsteps and approved funds to purchase machinery, equipments for the hospitals of the Quetta city.

Dr Rubaba said that the provincial government has upgraded eight district headquarters hospitals to teaching level hospital to ensure best health care facilities to the masses.

She said a cardiology center will also be established in every teaching hospitals of the province.

"There was shortage of the doctors in the province and we have appointed the paramedical staff to ensure round the clock availability of the trained staff to the patients" she added.

"The government is making a Standardized Commission to take strict action against selling of low quality and illegal medicines in the province being smuggled," she added.

Khalil Lashari, a resident of the Quetta city said it was a good news that the province was soon going to have a cardiac hospital functional as patients were being referred to Lahore and Karachi and dozens have to lose their lives in traveling for not having proper treatment in the areas of their approach.

He appreciated provincial government and Pak Army's initiative to build a cardiac hospital here and said it was a great initiative for the long neglected people of the province.