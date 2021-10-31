UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Charity Watchdog Registers Over 500 Charitable Organizations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Charity Registration and Regulatory Authority have registered over 500 charity organizations so far, working in the province that were working in supporting destitute families and households in the backward areas.

An official of the Balochistan government told APP that under the National Action Plan, the provincial government had established a separate entity for the registration of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), seminaries and societies.

He informed that more than 6,000 institutions were registered previously with the Social Welfare Department of various categories conducting welfare initiatives across the province.

As per the National Action Plan, it was necessary to have a detailed record of all NGOs and welfare organizations working in the province to curb terror financing and illicit money trafficking through these sectors.

The authority was tasked with compiling and computerizing all data of NGOs, scrutinizing their projects and use of funds, and reviewing and monitoring their salary structures for a close monitoring of their operations and investments.

