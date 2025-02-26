Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that the long coastline of Balochistan could be utilized for the development and prosperity of the country and the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that the long coastline of Balochistan could be utilized for the development and prosperity of the country and the province.

He said this while meeting with Secretary Fisheries and Coastal Development Javed Anwar Shahwani in his office.

Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Public Private Partnership Authority Dr Faisal Kakar and other officials were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the development of fishing industry in the province, possible investment in large-scale fish catch farming and other projects in coastal areas including fish, shrimp and crab farming.

we have established contacts with major domestic and foreign companies and they have expressed interest in investing in Balochistan's coastal development and fisheries sectors.

He mentioned that Balochistan's marine waters are home to 40 major fish species, 8 landing sites and more than 25 fishing settlements, with 82,543 fishermen and 10,932 registered vessels.

In the year 2023, Balochistan coast produced 137,950 metric tons of fish worth US$ 105.08 million, of which, 86% was exported but most of the fish is sold without price addition and proper processing. Balochistan's coastline offers significant investment opportunities in fish farming and processing, he said.

He said that investors would be attracted for fish catch farming as well as shrimp and crab farming in the coastal areas of the province so that the people of Balochistan including the coastal areas would get new employment opportunities and the revenue of the province would be increased.