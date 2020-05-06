(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan reaches 1663 coronavirus positive cases as 168 people tested positive on Wednesday, Spokesman of the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani said.

He said that 793 tests reports have been received today whereas 625 results have been reported negative.

The spokesman added 153 people belonged to Quetta, 7 from Chaman, 4 each from Pishin and Lasbila.