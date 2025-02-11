Open Menu

Balochistan’s Development A Top Priority: Acting Senate Chairman

Published February 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan’s development a top priority: Acting Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan on Tuesday reiterated the government’s commitment to Balochistan’s development, and said that it remains a top priority.

During a meeting with Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir in Quetta, he discussed the province’s development, law and order situation, and ongoing projects.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing development initiatives in the province and is dedicated to addressing Balochistan’s challenges on a priority basis.

He said that funds are being released promptly for development projects, with the Prime Minister stressing their timely completion.

He also highlighted the government’s focus on creating more job opportunities for Balochistan’s youth and equipping them with modern skill development programs.

Syedaal Khan underscored the need for institutional coordination to ensure the socio-economic integration of Balochistan’s people into the national mainstream.

He asserted that overcoming the province’s backwardness requires collective efforts and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for the people of Balochistan.

APP/zah-sra

